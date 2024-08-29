Mumbai Local Train Accident: Over 51,000 Lives Lost and 26,572 Injured in 20 Years, Says Railways

In a recent affidavit submitted to the Bombay High Court, the Western Railway and Central Railway reported a staggering total of 51,802 fatalities on Mumbai's suburban train lines over the past 20 years. The data, provided in response to a petition by Yatin Jadhav, reveals that 22,481 of these deaths occurred on Western Railway-managed lines, while Central Railway's lines accounted for 29,321 fatalities. Jadhav, a Virar resident and daily commuter on the Western Railway line, highlighted several safety issues contributing to the high fatality rates. His petition drew attention to the alarming statistic of approximately five commuter deaths per day, mostly involving individuals traveling for work or education.

Santosh Kumar Singh Rathore, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner for Western Railway, acknowledged the administration's sensitivity towards each incident but emphasized the need for better passenger cooperation to improve safety. He noted that the current capacity utilization exceeds 100%, leaving no room for additional services despite frequent trains running every three minutes during peak hours. Rathore also highlighted challenges such as waterlogging at 86 locations during monsoons, which exacerbates delays, and the difficulty of maintaining rail services under such conditions.

However, there has been a decrease in fatalities, from 1,084 in 2016 to 936 in 2023, with corresponding injuries also declining. Ambulances are stationed at nearly all railway stations, except for Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir, where parking issues prevent their placement. On the other hand, Shashi Bhushan, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Administration) of Central Railway, cited rampant trespassing and the proximity of slums to the tracks as significant safety challenges. The Central Railway's affidavit also addresses these critical issues contributing to the high rate of accidents and fatalities.