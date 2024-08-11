Mumbai Local Train Accident: Police Constable Dies After Being Hit by Train on Central Line

In a tragic incident on the Central Railway line, a police constable was fatally struck by a train while walking on the tracks with headphones on. The accident happened around 11:30 AM today between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg stations.

The deceased, identified as Ravindra Hake of the Mumbai Police, was reportedly unable to hear the train’s warning signals due to his headphones. Despite the motorman’s attempts to warn him, Hake did not move in time, resulting in a fatal collision. The Kurla Railway Police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

In the first quarter of 2024, Mumbai's suburban rail network faced a severe crisis, recording 565 passenger fatalities on the Central and Western lines. Among these, 139 deaths were linked to falls from overcrowded trains. The network, which operates 1,810 daily services for about 4 million passengers across 80 stations, is stretched thin, frequently exceeding its capacity by over 100% during peak hours, when commuter traffic spikes by 70%. The Central Railway network alone, covering four corridors—Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Belapur-Uran—manages more than 1,800 suburban services each day and handles approximately 4 million commuters.