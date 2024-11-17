Mumbai Local Train Accident: Police Officer Falls to Death at Kalyan Railway Station

Dattaray Lokhande, a police officer stationed at the Railway Police Headquarters in Ghatkopar, tragically fell to his death at Kalyan railway station on Friday morning. The incident occurred around 10:50 am as Lokhande was on his way to report for duty. He fell from an unidentified train at Platform No. 7 and died on the spot.

Lokhande, originally from Manwath village in Parbhani district, is survived by his wife and two children. The Kalyan Railway Police have registered an accidental death case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. However, the investigation is facing challenges due to the lack of CCTV coverage at the exact location of the fall, though footage from nearby areas is being reviewed.

Sources close to Lokhande revealed that he had been under significant stress due to his recent transfer after an inquiry was initiated against him. This followed allegations of mishandling a case where a 72-year-old man was assaulted by passengers on a train after being falsely accused of carrying beef. The case, which went viral on social media, led to complaints about Lokhande’s inaction and ultimately to his transfer. Authorities are now exploring whether the stress from the transfer and ongoing inquiry played a role in the tragic incident.



