Mumbai Local Train Authority Penalizes 7 for Misusing Alarm Chain Pulling

The Mumbai Division has taken stringent action against individuals misusing the Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) mechanism in local trains for trivial reasons. Emphasizing the critical role of ACP in emergencies, authorities have appealed to citizens to refrain from misusing this essential facility.

On November 26, 2024, seven individuals were prosecuted under Section 141 of the Railways Act for unjustified use of the alarm chain. Such actions disrupt train schedules and inconvenience thousands of commuters daily. The Railways has reiterated its commitment to ensuring smooth operations and warned of strict legal action against offenders.

Railways have provided an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) option in local trains for use during emergencies. The alarm chain is designed to be pulled in emergency situations only to alert the Loco pilot and Train Manager(Guard) of the train. The proper use of alarm chains in trains is critical for ensuring passenger safety and maintaining the punctuality of train services. It has been observed that passengers are resorting to misuse of ACP for frivolous reasons like arriving late, alighting/boarding at intermediate stations etc. Misuse of the alarm chain is a punishable offence under section 141 of the Railways Act which can lead to serious consequences for the offender. Penalties may include imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of Rs 1000, or both.