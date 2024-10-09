Mumbai Local Train Chaos: Non-AC Ticket Holders Overcrowd AC Coaches in Dombivli Station (Watch Video)

A video showcasing the overcrowded conditions of AC local trains has raised alarms among commuters regarding safety and overcrowding issues. Captured from Mulund, the footage reveals an alarming number of passengers crammed into the AC compartment, with many standing in the aisles, creating a hazardous environment. The situation is worsened by the fact that over 50% of the passengers do not possess AC tickets.

Situation of Dombivali AC Local shot by me from Mulund. This is the condition of AC trains. Imagine the situation in Non AC. More than 50% commuters without AC ticket. People not even allowing doors to be shut properly which is worsening the delay! @Central_Railwaypic.twitter.com/vMKcSNAuAu — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 8, 2024

One major concern highlighted is the difficulty in properly closing the doors due to the excessive number of passengers. This not only poses safety risks but also contributes to delays in train schedules. Commuters crowd the entrances, obstructing the doors from closing, which disrupts the flow of boarding and alighting at each station.

In reaction to the viral video, many users criticized the Ministry of Railways, calling for stricter ticket checks and effective solutions. One user stated, "It's time to show some courage and implement changes that can genuinely improve the situation," reflecting a widely shared sentiment. Another commuter noted, "This happens every day at 8:59 AM on the fast train from Dombivli," underscoring the urgent need for action to address the chronic overcrowding.

The Central Railways (CR) Mumbai division has acknowledged a significant challenge affecting suburban train operations, particularly regarding air-conditioned (AC) services. In a recent affidavit to the High Court, CR explained that operating AC local trains impacts the overall capacity of the suburban network. "Air-conditioned local trains reduce the capacity to run similar trains for the same destination compared to non-air-conditioned trains," stated the affidavit from CR's Mumbai division. Currently, CR runs 66 air-conditioned local train services in the Mumbai suburban area on weekdays, out of a total of 1,810 suburban services.



