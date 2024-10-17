Mumbai Local Train: Cheaper Public Transport Compared to Buses and Taxis, Says Central Railway Survey

The Mumbai Local, referred to as the lifeline of Mumbai, has been found to be cheaper compared to other public transport systems, according to a survey conducted by the Central Railway. Passengers traveling in the second-class compartment from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane need to pay only 22 paise for their fare, and if they opt for a monthly pass, the cost is just 11 paise.

The Central Railway sees about 3.7 million passengers daily, while the Western Railway caters to approximately 3.2 million. Despite the increasing number of railway passengers and expenditures, the railways have not raised suburban passenger fares in the past 13 years. Railway officials stated that the cost per passenger is 70% more than the income generated, and this expenditure is covered by the revenue from freight transport.

The income from passenger transport constitutes only 30% to 35% of total earnings, whereas freight transport generates 65% to 70%. BEST buses charge five rupees for every 2.5 kilometers of travel, taxis charge 18.6 rupees per kilometer, and auto-rickshaws charge 15.5 rupees per kilometer. Traveling in Ola-Uber premium cars costs between 25 to 30 rupees per kilometer, while the metro costs around three to three and a half rupees.

Cost of traveling from CSMT to Thane (in Rupees)