Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on December 14, 2025: Services to Be Affected on Central, Western and Trans-Harbour Lines on Sunday

Mega Block December 14, 2025 - Mumbai Local Train: Local train services on the Central, Western and Trans-Harbour lines will be affected due to a scheduled mega block on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The block has been planned for maintenance work. Services on the Harbour and Uran line will remain normal, as no block has been announced. Passengers have been advised to check train timings, plan their travel in advance, and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Here Are the Details of Sunday’s Meg Block:

Western Line

𝐆𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐨𝐧 – 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐢 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 Down 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟎𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐦.

To carry out maintenance work on tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on the UP and Down Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10 AM to 3 PM. During the block period, all UP and Down Slow line trains will run on the Fast line between Goregaon and Borivali stations. Due to the block, some UP and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled, and some Andheri and Borivali trains will run up to Goregaon on the Harbour line.

During the block period, no trains will be dealt from Platform Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 at Borivali station.

Central Line

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚 – 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐝 Up and Down Fast Lines 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟒𝟓 𝐩𝐦.

Down fast line services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10:36 AM to 3:10 PM will be diverted on the Down slow line at Matunga station halting as per their respective scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted to the Down fast line at Mulund station. Up fast line services leaving Thane from 11:03 AM to 3:38 PM will be diverted on the Up slow line at Mulund station halting as per their respective schedule halts between Mulund and Matunga stations, will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Trans-Harbour Line

Thane–Vashi/Nerul UP and Down Transharbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Up and Down Transharbour line services will remain suspended between Vashi/Nerul and Thane stations during the block period. Down line services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10:35 AM to 4:07 PM and Up line services for Thane leaving Panvel/Nerul/Vashi from 10:25 AM to 4:09 PM will remain cancelled.