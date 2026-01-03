Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on January 4, 2026: Services to Be Affected on Central and Western Lines on Sunday

Mumbai suburban train will face disruptions on the first weekend of the year 2026 as Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) announced a megablock for Sunday, January 4, for essential maintenance-related work, such as signalling, track alignment and overhead wire adjustment.

The CR has imposed a mega block on the Central line between Mulund and Matunga, while the WR will impose 13 13-hour power block from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon for road and rail work in towards south Mumbai between Grand Road Railway station and Mumbai Central station.

Central Line

Sunday mega block will be imposed between Mulund Up and Down slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. During this period, local train services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the Down slow line from 10.14 am to 15.32 pm will be diverted on the Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations and will halt at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations. It will be further diverted on the Down slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes late from the scheduled.

Trains departing from Thane station at 11.07 am to 03.51 pm will be diverted on Up fast line at Mulund between Mulund and Matunga station and will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion and further re-diverted on Up slow line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Western Line

On the Western line, there will be a special block from interviewing night of Saturday (January 3) and Sunday (January 4) on the Up fast line from 11.15 pm on Saturday to 3.15 pm on the 5th line. From 11 pm to 3.30 pm Down fast line will be shut down during these hours.

This block has been imposed to carry out the re-grinding work of bridge number 5, due to which both Up and Down slow lines between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations from 11 am to 12 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

During the block period, all Up slow line trains will be operated on UP Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Churchgate. The Down slow line trains will be operated on the Down fast line between Churchgate and Mahim stations; hence, all down slow trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations due to non-availability of platform, and at Lower Parel and Mahim stations due to inadequate platform length. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and some Churchgate trains will be short-terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station.

In the shadow of the above block, another major block of 07:30 hrs will be undertaken on the Down Slow line from 11:30 pm to 07:00 am for the dismantling of the ROB at Prabhadevi. During the block period, passengers will be permitted to travel in the opposite direction from Bandra/Dadar to Mahim, Matunga Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi stations.

For example, passengers intending to travel from Churchgate etc to Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel and Prabhadevi may alight at Dadar and travel in the opposite direction i.e UP slow line on the same ticket to reach these stations. Similarly, passengers intending to travel from Churchgate etc to Matunga Road and Mahim may alight at Bandra and travel in the opposite direction, i e UP slow line on the same ticket.

Trans-Harbour Line

Local train will remain suspended between Thane, Vashi and Nerul on the Down Trans-harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. During these hours, Down and Up both lines will be suspended between Vashi, Nerul and Thane stations.

Down line local train services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Panvel, Nerul and Vashi from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

Note: No block on Uran and Harbour lines.