Ratnagiri: Ro-Ro Train Halted at Khed Station on Konkan Railway Route After Truck Load Shifts on Rake (Watch Video)

A Ro-Ro (Roll-on/Roll-off) train was halted at Khed Railway station in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Friday night, January 2, after the load of a truck on the train rake shifted to one side.

The Ro-Ro goods train was carrying trucks from Kolad to Margao, was halted after entering the station when the load on one of the trucks was found to have shifted to one side. As a precautionary measure, the train was immediately stopped due to the risk of the truck collapsing. The Railway officials secured it with safety belts, reported news agency IANS.

Konkan Railway sources said there was no impact on passenger or other rail traffic due to the incident. The railway administration clarified that the Ro-Ro train will resume its onward journey only after all safety measures are completed and the truck is fully secured.