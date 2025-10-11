Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on October 12, 2025: Services to Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines on Sunday

Mega Block October 12, 2025 - Mumbai Local Train: Mumbai local train services on Central, Western and Harbour lines will be affected due to a scheduled mega block on Sunday, October 12, 2025. The block has been planned for maintenance work. On the Uran and Transharbour lines, no block has been announced, and services will remain normal. Passengers have been advised to check timings, plan their travel in advance and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Here are the details of Sunday's Mega block:

Western Line

- Ram Mandir - Borivali Up fast lines and 5th line between Ram Mandir – Kandivali from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm

A jumbo block of four hours will be taken on the Up Fast lines between Borivali and Ram Mandir stations, as well as on the fifth line between Ram Mandir and Kandivali stations, from 10:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Shri Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all Up Fast line trains will run on Up slow/ 6th line between Borivali and Andheri stations. Similarly, all 5th line trains will run on Down Fast line between Andheri and Borivali stations.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Andheri and Borivali trains will be worked up to Goregaon on Harbour line.

Central Line

- The Central line will have a 30-hour block between Karjat and Khopoli from 12.20 pm on Saturday till 6.20 pm on Sunday.

Harbour line

- Kurla - Vashi Up and Down Harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 hrs to 15.36 hrs and UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.17 hrs to 15.47 hrs will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 hrs to 18.00 hrs during the block period.

Transharbour lines and Uran Line

No Block.