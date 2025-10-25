Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on October 26, 2025: Service to Be Affected On Central Line This Sunday; Check Details of Western and Harbour Lines

The Mumbai local, often called the lifeline of Mumbaikars, operates non-stop day and night, carrying lakhs of passengers across the city. However, even this system requires periodic maintenance and repairs. To ensure smooth operations, the Central Railway has announced a Sunday mega block on suburban routes in the city on Sunday, October 26, for essential engineering and maintenance work. The railway administration has urged passengers to cooperate during this period.

Central Line

A mega block will be imposed from 11.05 am to 3.45 pm on Sunday between Matunga and Mulund railway station on both Up and Down fast lines. Local trains departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 10.36 am and 3.10 pm will be diverted to the Down slow Line at Matunga station and will halt at all stations up to Mulund. These trains will reach their destinations about 15 minutes late. After Thane, they will resume running on the Fast Line.

Similarly, Up fast local trains departing from Thane will run on the Slow Line from Mulund to Matunga and are expected to reach their destinations 15 to 20 minutes late.

Trans-Harbour Line

Local train services will be suspended from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. During this period, all Up and Down Trans Harbour services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul will remain completely suspended. Trains departing from Thane towards Vashi/Nerul/Panvel and trains arriving from Panvel towards Thane have been cancelled during this time.

Western Line

There will be no Sunday megablock on the Western Line. However, Western Railway has announced special night block on the night between Saturday (October 25) and Sunday (October 26) to carry out maintenance and signalling work. The jumbo block on UP fast line will be taken from 11.30 pm to 3 am, and on the Down fast line from 1.15 am to 4.45 am between Bhayandar and Vasai Road railway station.

During the jumbo block, the fast line train will be run on slow lines between Virar to Bhayandar/Borivali stations. Several Up and Down suburban trains are likely to remain suspended during the block period.

No mega block on the Harbour line this Sunday.