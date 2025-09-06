Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on September 7, 2025: Services to Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines on Sunday

Mumbai Local Train Mega Block: Mumbai local train services on Central, Harbour, Transharbour and Western lines will be affected due to a scheduled megablock on Sunday, September 7, 2025. The block has been planned for maintenance work. On the Uran line, no block has been announced, and services will remain normal. Passengers have been advised to check timings, plan their travel in advance and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Here are the details of Sunday's Megablock:

Western Line

𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐳 - 𝐆𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟎𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐦

All Fast line suburban trains will be operated on Slow line between Goregaon and Santacruz stations.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Andheri & Borivali trains will be worked up to Goregaon on harbour line.

Central Line

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚 - 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬⁣ 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟒𝟓 𝐩𝐦

DOWN fast line services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.36 hrs to 15.10 hrs will be diverted on DOWN slow line at Matunga station halting as per their respective halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on DOWN fast line at Mulund station.

UP fast line services leaving Thane from 11.03 hrs to 15.38 hrs will be diverted on UP slow line at Mulund station, halting as per their respective halts between Mulund and Matunga stations and will be re-diverted on UP fast line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐣𝐚𝐭 - 𝐊𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐.𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟓.𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐦

Harbour Line

𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 - 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟎𝟓 𝐩𝐦

UP Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 hrs to 15.49 hrs and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 hrs to 15.12 hrs will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on CSMT – Vashi section during the block period.

Transharbour Line

𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 - 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟎𝟓 𝐩𝐦

UP Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 hrs to 15.53 hrs and DOWN Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 hrs to 15.20 hrs will remain cancelled.

Uran Line

No Block.