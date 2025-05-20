Mumbai Local Train News: 12 Western Railway Stations To Get Metro-Like Entry Soon

The railway administration is considering implementing a metro-style controlled entry system for local train travel. A pilot project will be launched at 12 stations on the Western Railway, and a list of these stations has been sent to the Railway Board. The list includes Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Andheri, and nine other stations in the Gujarat division, according to senior railway officials. Given the ever-increasing number of passengers using the local train system, which has been operating for over 150 years, it has become necessary to modernize it in line with current demands. Following the successful implementation of air-conditioned (AC) locals, the decision has now been made to introduce a metro-like system at stations.

The Railway Board had requested a list of potential stations from various railway zones across the country. Under this project, passengers will have to enter platforms via designated routes that include ticket and security checks, similar to the metro system.

Benefits of controlled entry:

Streamlined entry through designated routes will reduce chaos.

Ticket and security checks will be more stringent.

Unnecessary crowding will be reduced.

Fare evasion can be better controlled.

Travel will be more comfortable and coordinated, like in metro systems.



Safer travel environment:



Metro systems, being modern and well-planned, provide ample space for entry and control. In the metro, ticket counters and platforms are located separately. However, such infrastructure is not currently available at railway stations. At present, decks (elevated structures) are being constructed at some stations in Mumbai. In the future, these decks will host facilities for ticket purchasing, security checks, and controlled entry, as clarified by railway officials. It is believed that this pilot project will help reduce confusion at railway stations and make travel safer and more efficient.