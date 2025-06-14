Mumbai Local Train News: Ticketless in First-Class? Get Ready to Pay a Fine or Face Legal Action from June 16, Warns Central Railway

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway has launched a concentrated ticket-checking campaign in the First-Class compartments of suburban local trains beginning Monday, June 16, 2025, to reduce unauthorised travel and bolster fare integrity. This new operation is intended to target irregular commuters who are travelling without valid First-Class tickets or passes, following the successful implementation of the AC Local Help Line Ticket Checking Initiative. The program was launched in response to growing grievances from actual passengers regarding congestion and unauthorised travellers' abuse of First-Class coaches.

On a rotating basis, specially formed ticket-checking squads will be stationed in all First-Class carriages during peak hours, escorted by members of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Throughout the trip, these teams will perform end-to-end checks to guarantee comprehensive coverage and prompt action. Those found to be travelling without valid ticket or pass will face immediate penalties. Passengers who fail to pay fines on time will be turned over to ticket-checking employees at the next scheduled stop, where additional legal action, including prosecution, may be taken.

A Central Railway official said, “This program aims to defend the rights of legitimate First-Class commuters who pay more for a more comfortable and less congested ride in addition to punishing fee evasion. The goal of the drive is to encourage discipline, equity, and more seamless transit throughout the network. All suburban commuters have been urged by the railway administration to cooperate with ticket-checking personnel and to travel with valid tickets or passes.”