Mumbai Mega Block on June 15, 2025: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western, Central, Harbour and Transharbour Lines on Sunday

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday, June 15, 2025: Mumbai local train services across will be affected on Central, Western, Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines on Sunday, June 15, due to a scheduled mega block for essential maintenance. On the Central Line, slow trains between CSMT and Vidyavihar will be affected from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm. Harbour Line services between Vashi and Panvel will remain suspended from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. Trans-Harbour services between Thane and Panvel will also be cancelled during this period. A five-hour jumbo block will be in place on the Western Line between Santacruz and Goregaon from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm, with slow trains diverted to fast lines. Some services will be cancelled while limited operations will continue on select sections.

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐂𝐒𝐌𝐓 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 - 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐲𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐔𝐏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐎𝗪𝐍 𝐬𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟓𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟓𝟓 𝐩𝐦

DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 hrs to 15.45 hrs will be diverted on DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 - 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟎𝟓 𝐩𝐦

UP Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 hrs to 15.49 hrs and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 hrs to 15.12 hrs will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on CSMT – Vashi section during the block period.

𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 - 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟎𝟓 𝐩𝐦

UP Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 hrs to 15.53 hrs and DOWN Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 hrs to 15.20 hrs will remain cancelled.

𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

No Block

𝗪𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐆𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐎𝐍 - 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐑𝐔𝐙 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟎𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐦

A Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and Down slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon Station from 10:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs on Sunday, i.e. 15thJune, 2025.

All Slow line trains will be run on fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon station. Hence these trains will not halt at Vile Parle due to inadequate length of platform and also will not halt at Ram Mandir due to unavailability of platforms on fast lines. However, services will be available at Vile - Parle and Ram Mandir on the harbour line.

Due to the block some suburban services will remain cancelled and some Borivali and Andheri trains will run up to Goregaon on harbour line.

