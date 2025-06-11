Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted Between Khar Road and Bandra Stations Due to Technical Issue

Local train services on Mumbai’s Western Line were severely affected this morning following a point failure at Mahim station at 10:33 AM. The technical glitch, which occurred during peak commuting hours, disrupted train movement and caused delays between Bandra and Khar Road stations.

The disruption significantly impacted schedules across the line, with ripple effects felt on both up and down services. Railway officials confirmed that the issue involved a failure in the track switching mechanism, commonly referred to as a "point failure." Maintenance teams were immediately deployed to the site and are working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible. Commuters are advised to follow updates via official railway channels and consider alternate travel arrangements where possible. Services are expected to gradually resume once the technical snag is resolved.