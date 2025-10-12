Mumbai Local Train Special Block From October 11 to 14; Services Between Mumbai and Pune to Be Disrupted

The Central Railway (CR) has announced special traffic and power blocks between Saturday, October 11, and Tuesday, October 14, 2025, to carry out pre-non-interlocking works at the Karjat Yard railway station under the remodelling project. Train services from Mumbai to Pune and Pune to Mumbai will be affected on this route. On the other hand, suburban train services between Neral–Karjat and Karjat–Khopoli will remain suspended during the block period, causing significant changes to the suburban train schedules.

The Central Railway and Western Railway (WR) issued an advisory for commuters announcing special block and power block till October 14. Thousands of commuters and office goers from Mumbai-Pune and Karjat to CSMT will face travelling issues.

Special Traffic & Power Day Blocks for Pre Non-Interlocking works in connection with Karjat Yard remodelling.

Affected Trains Between Mumbai-Pune on October 11 and 12

Pragati Express

Deccan Queen

Deccan Express

Intercity Express

Indrayani Express

Sinhagad Express (only affected on Sunday)

Mumbai–Solapur–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express (only affected on Sunday)

Local Train Services to Be Affected

According to the Central Railway, the four-day block will affect local train operations on the Khopoli–Karjat–CSMT and Thane–Karjat routes, with several trains cancelled, short-terminated, or short-originated to facilitate the remodelling work.

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Cancellations:

Karjat–Khopoli locals departing from 13:15 hrs to 21:42 hrs

Khopoli–Karjat locals departing from 12:40 hrs to 23:20 hrs

Khopoli–CSMT local at 18:02 hrs

Karjat–CSMT locals at 19:43 hrs and 22:03 hrs

Short Terminations:

Trains from CSMT to Khopoli and CSMT to Karjat will terminate early at Kalyan, Ambarnath, Badlapur, and Neral at various times.

Short Originations:

Reverse services will begin from Ambarnath, Badlapur, and Neral instead of Karjat or Khopoli during the affected hours.

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Cancellations:

Karjat–Khopoli locals from 05:43 hrs to 21:42 hrs

Khopoli–Karjat locals from 00:30 hrs to 23:20 hrs

Short Terminations and Originations

Several services from CSMT and Thane will be short-terminated at Badlapur, Ambarnath, and Neral.

Trains toward Mumbai will originate from Badlapur and Neral instead of their regular starting stations.

Monday, October 13, 2025

Cancellations:

Karjat–Khopoli locals from 05:43 hrs to 13:15 hrs

Khopoli–Karjat locals from 00:30 hrs to 12:40 hrs

Short Terminations:

Services from CSMT and Thane will terminate at Badlapur and Neral.

Short Originations:

Trains will start from Badlapur, Neral, and Karjat during the morning and afternoon hours.

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Cancellations:

Karjat–Khopoli locals at 12:00 hrs and 13:15 hrs

Khopoli–Karjat locals at 11:20 hrs and 12:40 hrs

Short Terminations:

Some CSMT–Karjat services will terminate at Ambarnath and Neral.

Short Originations:

Reverse services will originate from Ambarnath, Neral, and Karjat to maintain partial connectivity.

Moreover, the Solapur–Mumbai Siddheshwar Express will terminate at Pune instead of Mumbai on the same day.