Mumbai Metro's Cycle Friendly Coach Sparks Debate Among Netizens (Watch Video)

Mumbai Metro has introduced a new cycle-friendly coach allowing cyclists to park their bicycles inside the metro train coaches. A video went viral, erupting a debate among netizens about the infrastructure in the Mumbai Metro train. A viral video shows a woman parking his bicycle inside the coach and praising the facility.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 to Start Late Till Oct 18 — Check New Timings, Routes, and Travel Advisory Before You Commute.

The metro official said that the infrastructure inside the coach has been built to keep the environment in mind. This idea will encourage more people, mostly for fitness freaks who use bicycles rather than petrol vehicles or bikes.

मुंबई मेट्रो में साइकिल स्टैंड की शानदार सुविधा उपलब्ध है।



यह सुविधा मुंबई के पर्यावरण-अनुकूल और स्वास्थ्य-जागरूक नागरिकों के लिए बहुत उपयोगी है।



मुंबई वासियों को इस सर्विस का ज्यादा से ज्यादा लाभ उठाना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/fQ9Qw8yLwc — Dr. Sheetal yadav (@Sheetal2242) October 11, 2025

Several netizens praised the facility by the Mumbai Metro. One of the commuters said, "This is a fantastic initiative.

A great step towards promoting environment-friendly transportation and addressing the challenge of 'last-mile connectivity'."

बहुत ही अच्छा idea है , साथ साथ



1. metro coach में जगह भी होनी चाहिए , peak hours के अलावा

2. Lift में साइकिल के लिए जगह होनी चाहिए ( ट्रेन तक ले जाने के लिए)

3. Cycle path भी होने चाहिए road पर



तभी यह प्रयास successful होगा — Rajeev Sharma (@rajeevsharma_ir) October 11, 2025

While some commuters are concerned about whether the cycle will be loaded during peak hours, they will be able to bring out the cycle from the coach. Another user said Mumbai city needs a cycle track.