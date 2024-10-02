Mumbai Local Train Update: AC Trains on Central Line as Per Sunday Timetable for Gandhi Jayanti

In view of Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday on October 2, the Central Railway has announced that AC local trains will operate according to the Sunday timetable. This adjustment aims to accommodate commuters while honoring the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as the 'Father of the Nation'. On this day, the whole nation pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, and it is marked as a national holiday.

AC Local Train Schedule for October 2:

Up AC Trains:

6:32 AM - Kalyan to CSMT (Fast)

8:54 AM - Kalyan to CSMT (Fast)

11:22 AM - Kalyan to Dadar (Fast)

1:48 PM - Badlapur to CSMT (Fast)

4:55 PM - Dombivli to CSMT (Slow)

7:56 PM - Kalyan to CSMT (Slow)

Down AC Trains:

5:20 AM - CSMT to Kalyan (Fast)

7:43 AM - CSMT to Kalyan (Fast)

10:04 AM - CSMT to Kalyan (Fast)

12:30 PM - Dadar to Badlapur (Fast)

3:24 PM - CSMT to Dombivli (Slow)

6:36 PM - CSMT to Kalyan (Fast)

9:56 PM - CSMT to Kurla (Slow)

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and take note of the adjusted schedule.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, local train services between Thakurli and Kalyan section were disrupted due to a technical problem and a power failure in overhead equipment. According to the Central Railway, the overhead equipment had a technical issue, which caused downstream trains to be late.

"Due to some technical problem, power failure in overhead equipment Down local line service affected between Thakurli & Kalyan Section from 19:08 hours," said Central Railway in a post on X.

However, the issue was resolved later in the down slow local line at around 10 57 PM, when two local trains started from Thakurli towards Kalyan. "OHE supply has been restored in the Down Slow Local Line at 20.57, and 2 locals have started on the Down Slow Line from Thakurli towards Kalyan," CR added.