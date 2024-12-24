Mumbai Local Train Update: Central and Western Railways to Run Extra Services for New Year Celebrations

Central and Western Railways will run extra trains to accommodate passengers traveling for New Year celebrations. Railway officials stated that these additional Eight services will operate after the regular schedule to meet the increased demand.

Central Railway will operate four additional services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, and two between CSMT and Panvel on the harbour line. Meanwhile, Western Railway will run four extra services between Churchgate and Virar stations.

These numbers may be increased based on the crowd and demand. Officials also stated that the train timings will be announced shortly. To manage the expected crowds, additional GRPs and RPF personnel will be deployed at Churchgate, Marine Lines, and Girgaum stations.

