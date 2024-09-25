Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Services Disrupted Due to Waterlogging Between Vidyavihar and Bhandup Stations (Watch Videos)

Today, heavy downpours battered Mumbai, and the city came to a grinding halt. The Indian Meteorological Department, or IMD, has very forecast that Wednesday night is a RED alert warning of very heavy rains. In return, several parts of the city have waterlogged making commuting extremely difficult on a daily basis. Cities like Kurla and Sion have experienced extreme floods cutting off road and rail lines.



In particular, Central Railway updated Bhandup - Nahur Down line restored with restricted speed, Earlier due to severe waterlogging between Vidyavihar and Mulund stations, which increased the delay and halt of the UP and Down slow train services since 8:10 PM. Passengers have been advised of prolonged delays. Central Railway issued a tweet saying it was an inconvenience and apologised to passengers because of the disruption.



See Central Railways Tweet:



Bhandup - Nahur Down line restored with restricted speed (21:12 hrs) https://t.co/SV44UREwIw — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) September 25, 2024

Trouble as expected. Tracks underwater now in Kurla🚨



People will get stuck as I am at Mulund station! #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/9meMQIAuDv— Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) September 25, 2024

Despite heavy rainfall in the city, local trains on Western Railway's Mumbai Suburban network are running normally. #WRUpdates#MumbaiRains@drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 25, 2024

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai caused widespread disruptions, including severe traffic jams and waterlogging. BMC mobilized teams to clear drainage systems and assist residents in low-lying regions pic.twitter.com/usaJcxsRXW— IANS (@ians_india) September 25, 2024

Meanwhile, as the city is witnessing intense rain, Western Railway said its Mumbai Suburban network was running normally. Western Railway also tweeted that they were operating their regular services, but admitted that commuters needed to be careful and plan their movements as heavy rains would continue through the day.

A fallout of the above warning, Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC Bhushan Gagrani has directed the assistant commissioners to ensure that the ward control rooms have an Executive Engineer on ground taking care of the current scenario and emergencies also.



Commuters are also told to be vigilant and adjust their movement in time with further notices. BMC is still on high alert and working on clearing all the waterlogged places so that the impact of these heavy rains which have battered the city of Mumbai is as low as possible.