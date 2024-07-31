Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Services Disrupted from Badlapur to Karjat Due to Signal Error

In a recent update impacting the SE (Suburban Electric) line, commuters traveling towards Badlapur, Karjat, and Khopoli will experience temporary disruptions in their services. Due to unavoidable reasons, all local trains on the SE line will now operate up to Ambernath and will return as Special Trains to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus).



See Central Line Officials Tweets



Due to unavoidable reasons, SE line traffic is effected. All DN local towards Badlapur, karjat,khopoli will run up to Ambernath & run back as SPL CSMT.@Central_Railway@YatriRailways — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) July 31, 2024

Train services in the Mumbai region are currently experiencing delays due to technical issue in load- JSWD/KOKG at Badlapur. We are working diligently to restore normal operations. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and kindly request your patience.— Sr DOM Coaching, Mumbai-CR (@srdomcogbbcr) July 31, 2024

The change in service pattern, is bound to affect the normal train operations. Passengers planning to travel beyond Ambernath should be aware that their trains will not proceed to their usual destinations of Badlapur, Karjat, or Khopoli but will instead return to CSMT. The authorities are working diligently to resolve the issues causing this disruption and to minimize inconvenience to passengers.

The malfunction in the signalling system resulted in the bunching of local trains on the tracks. As trains bound for CSMT queued up, many passengers were seen jumping off the bogies and walking along the tracks to reach their destinations. The Central Railway network, which operates over 1,800 suburban services across four corridors—Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Belapur-Uran—carries around 40 lakh commuters daily. The incident highlights the critical role of signalling systems in maintaining the efficiency and reliability of suburban train services.

