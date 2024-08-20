Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Services Expected To Resume Soon After Rail Roko Protest at Badlapur Station

Railway and local administration officials are working diligently to restore local train services, which were recently disrupted due to a series of protests at Badlapur station. Hundreds of agitated parents and locals came onto the tracks at the Badlapur railway station around 8am on Tuesday and blocked the path of trains against the alleged sexual assault incident of two four-year-old girls at a school in Maharashtra's Thane district.The protest has affected the movement of trains on Up and Down routes since morning. On August 17, the Thane Police arrested a school attendant at the school for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years, news agency PTI reported.

Local trains in the Central line were running only up to Ambernath railway station as rail roko protest intensified at Badlapur Station. The situation escalated around 5:50 PM today when a group of protesters engaged in a demonstration near the station. Tensions quickly rose, leading to vandalism of an ST bus and clashes with the police. In response to the unrest, authorities resorted to a lathi charge and later deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: The ongoing agitation in Badlapur over a minor assault case has entered its Seventh hour, with angry protesters continuing their rail roko.



Despite the initial chaos, the situation is now reported to be under control. Peace has been restored at Badlapur station and its surrounding areas, allowing railway services to gradually resume. Railway officials are confident that local train services will resume smoothly very soon, with efforts underway to address any residual issues and ensure passenger safety. The local administration is also working to support the affected commuters and restore normalcy to the area.

