Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Services Restored Overnight After Kalyan Station Derailment

Mumbai's central local train service was disrupted after the 8:55 CSMT-bound train derailed at Kalyan station, causing delays and cancellations for local and express trains, particularly those heading to Kasara and Titwala, leading to commuter frustration. Services were restored at 12:40 AM on Saturday following the derailment, which occurred around 9 PM as the train was entering platform 2. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

The Mumbai division of Central Railway tweeted, "There is a Derailment of Local Train at Kalyan station. No injury to any passengers. Efforts to restore the services are underway. "The derailment caused delays for several suburban trains, inconveniencing passengers during the late evening hours.

Central Railway informed passengers on social media platform X, "Due to a technical issue, mainline services are running behind schedule. Inconvenience is regretted. "Fortunately, swift action by railway authorities allowed services to resume by 12:40 AM, minimizing further disruption. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly as normal operations have resumed.