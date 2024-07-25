Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Services Running Late By 15 Minutes, Over Crowding Reported at Thane Station

Today, Mumbai's Central Line commuters faced unexpected challenges as local train services from Thane towards CSMT experienced delays of approximately 15 minutes. This delay, compounded by rush hour traffic, led to significant overcrowding at Thane station, particularly on platform no. 1, a critical transit point for thousands of daily passengers.

Platform no. 1, usually bustling with commuters, witnessed scenes of congestion as travelers maneuvered through packed spaces while awaiting their delayed trains. With more than 70 lakh commuters using the the mode of transportation, Mumbai local trains are considered lifelines of Mumbai.

The commuter service is provided by the Central Railway and the Western Railway. Central Railway alone manages 1,810 suburban services on the Main line, Harbour line, Trans-Harbour line, and Belapur-Uran line, serving approximately 35 lakh passengers each day.