Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Train Services Disrupted Due to Engine Failure of Gitanjali Express

Local trains on the Central Line experienced significant disruption during peak hours following an engine failure of the Gitanjali Express, which stalled between Titwala station. This incident caused multiple local trains to be stranded and brought traffic from Kalyan to Kasara to a complete halt.

Reports indicate that Central Line local train services were disrupted on Wednesday morning due to an engine failure on the Geetanjali Express, which stalled between Titwala station. This incident has caused significant inconvenience for commuters. Officials are working urgently to address the engine issue, but traffic from Kalyan to Kasara remains halted. Passengers are still experiencing difficulties due to the ongoing disruption.

In the past 20 years, over 23,000 passengers have lost their lives on the suburban local line, often referred to as the 'lifeline' of Mumbaikars. Additionally, 26,572 passengers have been injured in various accidents. The senior divisional security commissioner of Western Railway has filed an affidavit in the high court, revealing these startling statistics.

Over 29,000 Deaths on Central Railway in 15 Years:

More than 29,000 passengers have died on Central Railway's suburban lines over the past 15 years. In an affidavit filed with the High Court on Wednesday, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Shashi Rishan reported that fatalities on Central Railway's local lines exceed those on Western Railway. From 2009 to June 2024, 29,321 passengers lost their lives in various accidents, including crossing tracks, falling from trains, hitting poles, and falling into platforms and footboard spaces.

