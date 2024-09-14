Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Increases Train Services by 75% In Last 25 Years

Central Railway of Mumbai division has increased local train services by 75% over the past 25 years. In 1998-99, 1,077 local trains were operated daily; this number has now risen to 1,810. The Railways have faced numerous challenges in developing new infrastructure due to space constraints while expanding these services. Despite these difficulties, the Central Railway has consistently strived to enhance passenger services even with limited infrastructure.

Currently, Central Railway operates a total of 170 local trains, of which 138 provide daily services. These trains consist of 15 coaches each, including 2 simple coaches and 12 AC coaches, with 6 of them being AC locals. Railways, being the most affordable and fastest mode of transport compared to other options, carry about 4 million passengers daily across the Western, Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines. The Railways have focused on improving services by significantly increasing the number of trips.

Cost of Travel:

According to a recent survey by the Public Relations Department of Central Railway, Central Railway is the most cost-effective transport system.

Passengers purchasing a one-time single-journey ticket pay ₹0.11 per km for second class, Rs 1.25 per km for first class, and Rs 1.40 per km for AC local travel.

Trains in the dense suburban rail network run at an average speed of 45 km/h, making rail travel both the cheapest and fastest option. Officials noted that investments are underway to further increase the capacity of the suburban system.

With these improvements, traveling in and around Mumbai has become more convenient for passengers. The railway administration has plans for further enhancements in the future to provide even better facilities and services.