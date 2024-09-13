Mumbai Ganpati Festival 2024 Special Trains: Central Railway Announces Local Services Between CSMT, Kalyan, Thane and Panvel; Check Details

A Central Railway of Mumbai division on Friday, September 13, announced the schedule for the special local train services on the Harbour Line ahead of Ananta Chaturdashi (Ganpati immersion). According to the notification issued by Central Railway, local trains will be run From September 14 to 18 between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CMST), and Kalyan, Thane, Panvel railway stations to facilitate smooth travel to Ganesha devotees.

The special trains will operate on the Harbour line between CSMT and Panvel on Tuesday, September 17 and Wednesday, September 18. These trains will stop at all stations between CSMT and Kalyan/Thane/Panvel, Central Railway in a post on X.

Central Railway Mumbai Division will run Ganpati Special suburban local trains between CSMT and Kalyan/Thane/Panvel stopping at all stations from 14.09.2024 to 18.09.2024.@Central_Railway



@YatriRailwayspic.twitter.com/AzmxVYEpMJ — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) September 13, 2024

Check the Full Schedule for Ganpati Special Trains:

Harbour Line (Down)

CSMT-PNVL Special 1: CSMT Departure 01.30, PNVL Arrival 02.50.

CSMT-PNVL Special 3: CSMT Departure 02.45, PNVL Arrival 04.05.

Harbour Line (UP)

PNVL-CSMT Special 2: PNVL Departure 01.00, CSMT Arrival 02.20.

PNVL-CSMT Special 4: PNVL Departure 01.45, CSMT Arrival 03.05.

The Mumbai Suburban Railway has urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and avoid overcrowding. Additional security measures will be in place to ensure the safety of passengers during the festival.