Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Staff and Motormen Strike Halts Kalyan-Bound Services, Platforms Overcrowded

Local train services have come to a halt as Central Railway employees began a protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Railway staff, including motormen, initiated the strike at 5:30 PM, bringing all trains towards Kalyan to a standstill from 5:40 PM onwards. As a result, passenger congestion has increased significantly at all railway stations. The protest, timed during peak hours, has caused chaos at the terminus. Suddenly, all down-direction trains were stopped at CSMT, leaving platforms overcrowded with commuters. The disruption has left passengers stranded, highlighting the severity of the strike and its impact on Mumbai’s local train network.

No Mumbai local trains moving from CSMT since 5.40 pm as railway unions have come out in protest. Some have even got down on tracks. pic.twitter.com/KH6c00zE8Z — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 6, 2025

Also Read: Maharashtra: 7.5% of Students Affected as Childhood Hypertension on the Rise

The protest stems from a tragic incident in June 2025 near Mumbra railway station, where several passengers lost their lives after being struck by a local train. Four people died and nine others were injured in the accident. Following the incident, railway authorities and police registered a case against two engineers from the railway department, placing a “spot mark” on them as part of the investigation. The employees’ agitation is directly linked to this incident, reflecting their dissatisfaction with safety measures and accountability within the railway system. The protest continues to disrupt local train operations and commuter travel.