Maharashtra: 7.5% of Students Affected as Childhood Hypertension on the Rise

High blood pressure, which was earlier commonly seen only in adults, is now increasingly affecting children. Recent studies show a rapid rise in hypertension cases among school-going children aged 6 to 18 across the country. A study conducted in Central India found that about 1.4% of adolescents were diagnosed with high blood pressure. Meanwhile, a survey conducted across 10 schools in Maharashtra involving more than 2,600 students revealed a much higher prevalence of around 7.5%. This trend indicates that hypertension is no longer limited to older individuals but is now becoming a significant health concern among young children as well.

Doctors explain that high blood pressure is not limited to overweight or obese children. Nearly 5% of children with normal body weight have also been found to have elevated blood pressure levels. This makes the condition more worrying because many children appear healthy externally but still face hidden health risks. In most cases, there are no clear or visible symptoms of hypertension in children, causing the disease to go unnoticed. As a result, it acts as a “silent killer,” gradually affecting essential organs such as the heart and kidneys over time, often without early detection.

Research further indicates that around 40% of children suffering from high blood pressure already show early structural changes in the heart, suggesting long-term damage. Experts believe the major reasons behind rising hypertension in children are sedentary lifestyles, increased screen time, stress, lack of adequate sleep, and unhealthy dietary choices. High intake of salt, fried foods, and processed snacks is pushing blood pressure to dangerous levels. Specialists recommend that schools should conduct regular health check-ups and include mandatory blood pressure monitoring. Early diagnosis and timely lifestyle changes can help protect children’s health and prevent severe complications later.