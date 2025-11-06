Kolkata Fire: Blaze Erupts at Godown Near Lalbazar; Thick Smoke Hampers Rescue Efforts

A fire broke out at a godown on R N Mukherjee Road in central Kolkata on Thursday morning, sending dense clouds of smoke across the locality and making firefighting operations challenging. The location is barely 200 metres from Lalbazar, which houses the Kolkata Police Headquarters, leading to heightened concern in the area. Six fire tenders were immediately deployed to control the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. The affected godown, situated in an old multi-storey structure with narrow approach lanes, belonged to Atherton Engineering and was used to store computer components, motor parts, and car accessories. Residents noticed the fire around 10 am.

Initial assessments suggest that the fire might have started due to a short circuit in the air-conditioning system. People who were present on the upper floors managed to safely exit the building before the flames intensified. Firefighters faced significant challenges as thick, chemical-laced smoke made breathing and visibility extremely difficult. The smoke reportedly caused eye irritation and respiratory discomfort for the rescue teams. One firefighter stated that chemicals stored inside the building were contributing to the severity of the fumes, making it hard to enter the interior. Crews with oxygen masks attempted entry while safety support systems were kept ready.

Fire personnel prepared oxygen cylinders and water supplies to manage potential inhalation-related risks. Ladders were placed to reach higher floors, but the heavy smoke prevented effective movement inside. A smoke suction machine was later brought in to clear the air, and firefighters broke glass windows to release trapped smoke from the upper sections of the building. Several workers present on the second floor said they heard alarmed shouts and rushed down the stairs immediately. They told reporters that the early warning helped them escape without injury, avoiding what could have been a more serious situation.

The incident also created traffic disruptions during busy office hours, as part of the road had to be cordoned off to facilitate firefighting operations. Commuters reported being forced to walk due to road closures and diversions near the site. One office-goer said she had to leave her vehicle and walk to her workplace because of the restricted movement. Fire department officials stated that while a short circuit is suspected to be the cause, a thorough investigation will be conducted after the fire is fully extinguished and the structure is safe to examine. At present, the priority remains dousing the flames and ensuring the building is secure.