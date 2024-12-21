Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway to Implement Traffic and Power Blocks for Girder Launch on December 21-22; Check Details

Traffic and power blocks will be implemented on the Central Railway this weekend, December 21-22, to facilitate the girder launch of several bridges. Consequently, some mail and express routes will be diverted, and several suburban services will be canceled.

Block and Girder Launching Works Schedule

Timing: 1:00 a.m. Saturday to 4:30 a.m. Sunday

Locations:

3rd Patripool Road Over Bridge (ROB) between Thakurli and Kalyan stations

12-meter-wide foot over bridge in Ulhasnagar

Over bridge replacing level crossing gate between Kalyan and Ambernath

Timing: 2:00 a.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday

Locations:

6-meter-wide flyover in Neral

Third new Patripool Road Over Bridge between Thakurli and Kalyan stations

Mega Block for Engineering Works on Mumbai Suburban Railway

A mega block will be conducted on all three routes of the Mumbai Suburban Railway this Sunday to facilitate various engineering, signaling, and maintenance works. From 9:34 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., fast local trains between Thane and Kalyan stations will be diverted to the slow line, making stops at Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diva stations. Additionally, mail and express trains will be diverted onto the fifth and sixth lines.

Impact on Trans Harbor Services

All Trans Harbor services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations will be canceled from 10:35 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Changes in Western Railway Traffic

From 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, some trains between Bhayander and Vasai Road stations will be canceled. Additionally, slow trains will be diverted to faster routes.

