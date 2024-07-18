Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway to Increase Local Train Services from Dadar, Parel, and Kalyan Starting August

Central Railway (CR) is set to unveil an updated timetable for its Main line in August. Although the total number of services will remain unchanged, the new schedule aims to optimize operations and alleviate congestion by redistributing train services from key hubs.Currently, CR operates a total of 894 services on its Main line, comprising 623 slow services and 271 fast services, primarily originating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

A senior CR official explained, "We plan to relocate five pairs of local trains currently departing from CSMT to Dadar. This strategic move aims to ease congestion between CSMT and Dadar, thereby enhancing punctuality, especially along the fast corridor shared by local and long-distance trains."

Additionally, CR is considering extending the services of six CSMT-Thane locals to Kalyan. This extension is intended to cater to the burgeoning population beyond Thane, where significant growth has occurred over recent decades, necessitating improved connectivity.

Furthermore, in a bid to optimize resources, 24 slow corridor services previously originating from Dadar will be redirected to Parel. This adjustment will increase the total number of services from Parel to 46, contributing to the decongestion efforts around Dadar. The official emphasized that no new services are being introduced in the revised timetable due to limitations in available infrastructure for additional trains.