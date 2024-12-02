Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway to Run 12 Special Trains on Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024

In commemoration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Divas, Central Railway will operate 12 additional suburban special trains between Parel-Kalyan and Kurla-Panvel stations. These trains will run at midnight on December 5 and December 6 (Thursday-Friday midnight) to accommodate the increased passenger demand.

The special trains will stop at all stations along the routes. The detailed schedule is as follows:

Main Line - UP Specials – Kalyan-Parel section

Kurla-Parel Special will leave Kurla at 12.45 am and arrive in Parel at 01.05 am.

Kalyan-Parel Special will leave Kalyan at 01.00 am and arrive at Parel at 02.15 am.

Thane-Parel Special will leave Thane at 02.10 am and arrive in Parel at 02.55 am.

Main Line - DOWN Specials –Parel-Kalyan section

Parel-Thane Special will leave Parel at 01.15 am and arrive in Thane at 01.55 am.

Parel-Kalyan Special will leave Parel at 02.25 am and arrive at Kalyan at 03.40 am.

Parel-Kurla Special will leave Parel at 03.05 am and arrive at Kurla at 03.20 am.

Harbour Line – UP Specials – Panvel-Kurla section

Vashi-Kurla Special will leave Vashi at 01.30 am and arrive in Kurla at 02.10 am.

Panvel–Kurla Special will leave Panvel at 01.40 am and arrive at Kurla at 02.45 am.

Vashi-Kurla Special will leave Vashi at 03.10 am and arrive in Kurla at 03.40 am

Harbour Line - DOWN Specials – Kurla-Panvel section

Kurla-Vashi Special will leave Kurla at 02.30 am and arrive at Vashi at 03.00 am.

Kurla- Panvel Special will leave Kurla at 03.00 hrs and arrive at Panvel at 04.00 hrs.

Kurla- Vashi Special will leave Kurla at 04.00 am and arrive in Vashi at 04.35 am