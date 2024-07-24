Mumbai Local Train Update: Fast Trains Towards CSMT Delayed After Bamboo Falls On Overhead Wire

Local train services on the central line were disrupted during pick-up on Wednesday, July 24, after bamboo from a construction site fell onto the overhead wire between Sion and Matunga stations. According to the information received, fast trains towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were delayed for more than 25 minutes.

Bamboo from a construction site has fallen onto the overhead equipment (OHE) wire between Sion and Matunga stations on the UP TH line, causing disruption in suburban services — Sr DOM Coaching, Mumbai-CR (@srdomcogbbcr) July 24, 2024

The Senior Divisional Operation Manager of Central Railway, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Bamboo from a construction site has fallen onto the overhead equipment (OHE) wire between Sion and Matunga stations on the UP TH line, causing disruption in suburban services."

People Walking On Local Train Tracks After Trains Stops Between Stations

Kurla station this morning due to electrical problems at matunga-Sion#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/8svTEO1Eqa — Sameer (@Sameerr_009) July 24, 2024

Some commuters were seen walking on railway tracks as trains stuck between stations. Frustrated office goers took to social media to show their frustration. One of the traveller wrote, "@drmmumbaicr ac train stucked in between sion matunga from 15-20 minutes."

Central Railway issued an official statement stating that all trains are delayed at least 15 minutes due to a technical glitch between Matunga and Sion stations. The authority also confirmed that a local train was stuck for more than 35 minutes after an overhead wire issue, also some trains were diverted from fast to slow lines.

Mumbai | Central Railway locals are delayed by 15 minutes due to a technical issue between Matunga and Sion stations. A local train in Up direction was stranded for nearly 35 minutes (7.45 am to 8.20 am) on Up fast line due to overhead wire issue. Few trains were diverted on slow… — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

"Central Railway locals are delayed by 15 minutes due to a technical issue between Matunga and Sion stations. A local train in Up direction was stranded for nearly 35 minutes (7.45 am to 8.20 am) on Up fast line due to overhead wire issue. Few trains were diverted on slow line after this which resulted in nearly 15 minutes delay of all local trains," said Central Railway.