Mumbai Local Train Update: Fully AC 12, 15, and 18-Coach Rakes Planned to Tackle Overcrowding

Mumbai’s suburban railway system, often referred to as the city’s lifeline, is set for a massive modernization push with the planned rollout of fully air-conditioned trains. The new rakes will be available in 12, 15, and even 18-coach formats, marking a significant departure from the current network dominated by 12-car trains. While only a few services presently run with 15-coach configurations, the railways are planning to expand their use to tackle overcrowding. Additionally, authorities have made technical provisions for 18-car services, which may be introduced in the future depending on demand and operational feasibility.

Large-Scale Coach Procurement Underway

To support this transformation, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has initiated a large procurement program. A tender was announced on September 6, 2025, covering the acquisition and upkeep of 2,856 air-conditioned Vande Metro suburban coaches in 12, 15, and 18-car formations. This initiative falls under MUTP Phase III and IIIA. The plan includes not only manufacturing and supply but also comprehensive maintenance for 35 years. Two new depots will be constructed—one for Central Railway and another for Western Railway. As per the tender notice, the bid submission process will begin on December 8, 2025, with openings on December 22.

Modern Features to Enhance Commuter Experience

When implemented, the new fleet is expected to transform safety, comfort, and efficiency across Mumbai’s suburban network. Passengers can look forward to features such as automatic door-closing, cushioned seating, charging ports, infotainment systems, and full vestibule connectivity between coaches. The trains will be capable of speeds up to 130 kmph and equipped with rapid acceleration and deceleration, ensuring minimal delays. Additionally, each rake will include vendor compartments at both ends, along with upgraded high-capacity HVAC systems for reliable cooling. According to officials, the first prototype of these advanced suburban rakes is likely to arrive within two years of awarding the contract.

MRVC’s Ambitious Future Vision

According to MRVC Chairman and Managing Director Shri Vilas Sopan Wadekar, the project marks a transformative step in Mumbai’s public transport evolution. He emphasized that this procurement drive is designed to modernize one of the busiest commuter rail systems in the world, making daily travel safer, faster, and more comfortable. The initiative also focuses on enhancing energy efficiency and service reliability, which will benefit millions of daily passengers. Wadekar added that the introduction of fully air-conditioned trains signals the beginning of a new era, positioning Mumbai’s suburban network to meet future demand with world-class infrastructure.