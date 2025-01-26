Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega Block Still in Effect; Bus Services Arranged at CSMT, Dadar, and Byculla for Commuter Convenience

A temporary block at Carnac Bridge, originally scheduled for the launch of girders, has not yet been cancelled and is still in effect until 5:30 PM. Despite this, the operation of suburban and mail express trains remains unaffected on the main line from Byculla and Dadar, as well as on the Harbour line from Wadala Road.

To ensure a smooth commute for passengers during the ongoing block, buses have been arranged at key locations including CSMT, Dadar, Byculla, and Wadala Road, offering an alternative mode of transportation for those affected. Commuters are advised to remain updated and plan their journeys accordingly as the block continues till completion. During the blokc period, six lines from CSMT and two lines of Harbour Line, local lines and main express lines will remain shut.

Suburban services will remain closed between main line, ie UP and DOWN SLOW and FAST lines between Byculla and CSMT. The services will not be available during the mega block. UP and DOWN Harbour lines between Vadala Road and CSMT will also remain in operational during the mega block. According to CPRO, around 14 long-distance trains will be affected due to the block. Eleven trains arriving in Mumbai CSMT will be terminated to Dadar station. Additionally, two trains, which are scheduled to depart from CSMT will depart from Dadar station. Another train will remain at a longer halt at Ambarnath station. The mega block was announced as a part of the Indian Railway division's demand to carry forward the reconstruction of the second span of Road Over Bridge (ROB).

