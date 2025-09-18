Mumbai Local Train Update: Over 40% Work Completed on Virar-Dahanu Quadrupling Project, Seven New Stations Planned

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has undertaken the ambitious project of quadrupling the Virar-Dahanu railway line, which spans 64 kilometers. The work is expected to be completed within the next two years. As part of this project, seven new stations—Wadhiwa, Sartodi, Makunsar, Chintupada, Panchali, Vanjarvada, and BSES Colony—will be constructed along the route. The decision to add these stations has been taken considering the growing development in the surrounding areas and the rising pressure on existing railway services. Once complete, the project will significantly ease travel along the suburban corridor.

At present, the Virar-Dahanu section forms a crucial link in the Western Railway’s suburban network, catering to lakhs of daily passengers. Currently, the section has nine operational stations: Virar, Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelwe Road, Palghar, Umroli, Boisar, Vangaon, and Dahanu Road. With rapid urbanization and industrial activity in the region, the need for more stations has become urgent. The new additions will help in managing congestion, ensuring smoother connectivity, and distributing passenger loads more efficiently. MRVC plans to develop these stations gradually after the completion of the main project.

Industrial hubs like Palghar and Boisar fall along this section, attracting a large number of workers, daily commuters, and students. The growing population in residential colonies and newly developing areas has further increased demand for better access points between stations. Experts believe that with rising commuter numbers in the coming years, local services will face additional strain. The new stations are expected to play a key role in easing pressure on existing facilities and providing greater convenience for passengers traveling across the Virar-Dahanu stretch.

Work on the project is already progressing steadily, with track-laying activities underway. As per officials, nearly 41 percent of the project has been completed so far. The final alignment of stations will be Virar–Wadhiwa–Sartodi–Saphale–Makunsar–Kelwe Road–Chintupada–Palghar–Panchali–Boisar–Vanjarvada–Vangaon–BSES Colony–Dahanu Road. According to the latest data, daily ridership includes 5.81 lakh at Virar, 95,000 at Saphale, 30,000 at Vaitarna, 7,000 at Kelwe Road, 57,000 at Palghar, 51,000 at Boisar, 1 lakh at Vangaon, and 2.68 lakh at Dahanu Road. These figures highlight the urgent need for additional infrastructure