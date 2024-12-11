Mumbai Local Train Update: Panvel-CST Harbour Railway Line Faces Delay of 15-20 Minutes Due to Technical Issue

Train services on the Panvel-CST Harbour railway line have been disrupted due to a cable fault near Panvel station, causing delays of 15 to 20 minutes on both lines. The technical issue has temporarily affected the smooth operation of local trains.

According to reports, the cable fault has persisted for some time, leading to a brief suspension of services earlier. Repair work is currently underway on a war footing to address the issue and restore normalcy.

At present, trains between Panvel and CST are running but with delays. Efforts are being made to resolve the issue swiftly to minimize inconvenience to passengers. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and expect potential delays until the fault is fully resolved.