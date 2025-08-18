Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Delayed Due to Waterlogging Between These Stations Amid Heavy Rains

Local train services on Harbour line delayed amid heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, August 18, led to waterlogging between tracks at several railway stations, including Mankhurd, Govandi, Kurla and Tilak Nagar, according to the Mumbai division of Central Railway (CR).

CR in post on X said, "Harbour Line Update Due to heavy rain and waterlogging at Mankhurd, Govandi, Kurla and Tilak Nagar, train services are running with slight delays. Inconvenience caused is regretted."

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, Dr. Swapnil Nila, told Mid-Day that the track points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar on the Harbour line have been clamped, which means trains are running 8 to 10 minutes behind schedule. He said there has been no suspension of trains so far.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall has lashed Mumbai and its suburbs since Monday morning. IMD, in its nowcast warning at 10 am, expects heavy rainfall across the city for the next three to four hours.