School Holiday in Mumbai Today: BMC Declares Closure of Schools and Colleges as City Under Red Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday in all schools, colleges, and anganwadis on Monday, August 18, due to continued heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs. Mumbai is reeling under a red alert as heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging and traffic jams.

The holiday has been declared after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its orange alert to red on Monday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Mumbai Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar has instructed the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner to declare a holiday for schools in the afternoon session. The BMC also appealed to citizens not to step out of their homes until necessary.

BMC in a post on X said, "In view of the continuous rainfall since morning & considering the safety of students, the Municipal Commissioner & Administrator Shri Bhushan Gagrani has declared a holiday today, Monday, 18th August 2025, for all schools & colleges scheduled to function in the second session, i.e. after 12 noon."

📢 The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert in the Mumbai Metropolitan City today (18 August 2025). 🌧️⚠️



🏫 In view of the continuous rainfall since morning & considering the safety of students, the Municipal Commissioner & Administrator Shri Bhushan Gagrani… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

Further, in a tweet, BMC issued an emergency helpline number: 1916. "For assistance or official information, citizens may please contact the main Control Room of the BMC on the helpline number 1916," said BMC.

Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported in several major junctions on Monday morning. Mumbai Nowcast predicted no respite from rains for the next few hours. "South Mumbai, Bandra, Dadar, Kurla, Andheri Area will get non-stop heavy rains," it predicted. Red alerts are also issued in other districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad (Navi Mumbai) and Ratnagiri, the ghats of Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur.