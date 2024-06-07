Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Disrupted on Western Line Between Nala Sopara and Virar

Local train services on the Western Line between Nala Sopara and Virar were disrupted on Friday evening, causing significant inconvenience to thousands of commuters during the evening rush hour.

The exact nature of the disruption is yet to be determined by Western Railway officials. Initial reports suggest that an express train stalled between the Nala Sopara and Virar stations, leading to the service interruption. The disruption forced many passengers to walk on the tracks to reach their destinations.