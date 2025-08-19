Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Central, Harbour and Western Lines Delayed Amid Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt city life on Tuesday morning, August 19, causing significant delays across Mumbai’s suburban rail network. Local trains on the Central and Harbour lines are running 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule, while services on the Western line are delayed by 10 to 15 minutes, according to regional TV news channels.

Early morning commuters and officegoers expressed frustration. Crowded platforms were seen on the Western line between Churchgate and Virar railway stations. Delays in local trains due to heavy rainfall led to low visibility and waterlogging between tracks.

Persistent showers over the past four days have wreaked havoc in Mumbai, repeatedly inundating tracks and adjoining areas in several locations. Waterlogging between tracks was reported near railway stations such as Kurla, Sion, and Vadala.

Relentless downpours brought the Maharashtra city to a standstill yesterday, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. Several parts of the country's financial capital received more than 100 mm of rainfall in nine hours.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Andheri subway remains closed following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/RnjNSIGRPH — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, including Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Mumbai received 177 mm of rain in just 6–8 hours, prompting precautionary measures, including the early closure of Mantralaya offices and a review meeting on the situation.

BMC appealed to citizens not to leave their homes unless it was essential. A helpline number has also been issued. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103.