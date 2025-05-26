Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Central, Harbour and Western Lines Delayed by 10–15 Minutes Due to Waterlogging and Low Visibility

Road and rail traffic was disrupted in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, May 26, slammed the city and suburbs. Waterlogging of roads and between railway tracks was also reported, causing delays in suburban train services, which were running ten to fifteen minutes behind schedule.

According to the latest update from the Central Railway (CR), local train services on the Harbour Line (both up and down) between Wadala Road and CSMT were temporarily suspended on Monday morning due to waterlogging at Masjid railway station caused by heavy rainfall.

Mumbai local trains: Suburban Trains are approximately 8-10 minutes delayed because of reduced speed on account of less visibility due to continuous rains. — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 26, 2025

Low visibility and rain water indurated between railway tracks resulted delayed local train services in Central, Harbour and Western lines during the pick hours which frustrated commuters and office goers. On the main line of the Central Railway, slow trains running towards Kalyan are delayed by 15 minutes, while the fast train services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) are delayed by 10 minutes.

A video shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has now gone viral, raising concerns among Mumbaikars. The 23-second clip shows flooding on and between the railway tracks as a local train runs at a cautious speed through the waterlogged area. However, it is difficult to confirm the exact location, date, and time of the video. LokmatTimes.com does not take responsibility for the authenticity of the shared viral clip.

Trains on the Western Line are also running 7-8 minutes behind schedule due to low visibility amid heavy rainfall and fog, while trains on the Harbour Line are running with cautious Speed, resulting in a 15-minute delay.

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai suburban section, local train services are running with cautious Speed. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) May 26, 2025

"Due to heavy rains in Mumbai suburban section, local train services are running with cautious Speed," said Central Railway of Mumbai Division in an X post.

The Regional Meteorological Department of IMD in Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in Mumbai and suburban areas in the next three hours. It has also warned of moderate to severe rainfall with winds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 50 kmph in the next three hours.

Commuters are advised to check the latest updates from the Central and Western Railway before travelling. Authorities are working to restore normalcy, but delays and cancellations may persist due to the ongoing weather conditions. Mumbai recorded 71.9 mm rainfall in the 21 hours ending 7.30 am. Mumbai's suburbs recorded 17.5 mm of rainfall. Sion received 43 mm of rainfall, while the Mumbai airport area received 33 mm of rainfall.