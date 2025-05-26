Navi Mumbai Weather Update: NMMC on High Alert as Heavy Rain Uproots Trees; Orange Alert in Thane, Red in Raigad

Navi Mumbai: At least seven trees were uprooted in the city over the past 24 hours due to heavy rainfall, according to the Disaster Management Cell of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The city recorded an average rainfall of 31.53 mm, prompting the civic body to remain on high alert.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Thane district and a Red Alert for Raigad district. Areas including Panvel, Uran, Vashi, and Belapur witnessed intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

In response to the continuous downpour since last night, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has directed the entire municipal machinery to remain on high alert. Early this morning, all department heads and officers were deployed across the city to provide necessary assistance.

Citizens are urged to stay calm and contact the NMMC Disaster Management Cell for any emergencies at 022-27567060, 022-27567061, or the toll-free numbers 1800-222-309 / 1800-222-310.

According to the IMD forecast, Navi Mumbai is expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. The skies will remain overcast, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 31°C.

Under NMMC jurisdiction, Belapur recorded the highest rainfall at 71.8 mm, followed by Nerul with 66.2 mm.