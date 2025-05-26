Mumbai Rains: Police Deployed at Juhu Beach Amid High Tide Alert in Arabian Sea; Several Roads Flooded

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has begins in Mumbai and suburbs as per the Regional Meteorological Center of India Meteorological Department (IMD) which was earlier in morning issued nowcast warning for next 3 to 4 hours expecting thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in the districts.

The weather forecast, issued at 8:00 AM this morning, indicates a shift in weather patterns. Mumbaikars are advised to take necessary precautions, especially those venturing outdoors, due to the potential for strong winds and sudden downpours. Police personnel have been deployed at Juhu Beach as a precaution to prevent any untoward incidents. High waves are rising in the Arabian Sea, with a high tide alert issued for 11:24 AM. Waves are expected to reach a height of 4.75 meters at that time.

High Tide Warning

High Tide:

11:24 AM: 4.75 meters.

11:09 PM: 4.17 meters.

Low Tide:

5:18 PM: 1.63 meters

Next day (May 27, 2025) 05:21 AM: 0.04 meters (extremely low tide).

Waterlogging in Mumbai

Overnight heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging in several places of city, including at JJ Flyover in south Mumbai. IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai and suburbs. "Orange to red colour warnings for moderate to heavy spells of rainfall with moderate thunderstorms with squally winds 50-60 kmph issued for Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 3 hours," the IMD stated.

