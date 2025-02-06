Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Central Line Towards Karjat Delayed

Local train services on the Central Line of Mumbai division towards Karjat were disrupted on Thursday morning, February 6, due to a suspected technical snag in overhead wire. Several trains were suspended from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Karjat.

Due to the problem, a local train was stranded at the Neral station for several minutes. However, the Central Railway has not issued an official statement regarding the glitch in overhead wire or delay in train services in the Central Line of Mumbai local trains.

Owing to the disruption, crowds increased on platforms and stations on the main line. As a result, passengers and officegoers faced hardships and frustration.