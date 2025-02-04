Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Running 15–20 Minutes Behind Schedule in Western Line Amid Evening Rush

Mumbai Local train services on the Western Railway line have been disrupted during peak hours, with operations halted for the past two to three hours, according to railway sources. Last week, girder installation work was carried out between the Mahim and Bandra stations on the Western line. To facilitate this, mega-blocks were implemented on January 24-25 and January 25-26. The installation work was successfully completed, and regular services resumed.

U are the worst railway minister @AshwiniVaishnaw for mumbai local western line..

Never ever western line was so late.evry train is late by 10-15 min minimum..every one in d train is cursing u...

Wake up and do the needful — WOKEISM (@gawarwoke) February 4, 2025

However, speed restrictions were imposed on this stretch two hours ago. As a result, local trains are running at reduced speeds, causing significant delays. The disruption, which coincided with peak hours, has led to widespread frustration among commuters.