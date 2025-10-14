Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Running Over 30 Minutes Late on Central Line, Chaos at Badlapur Station (Watch Videos)

Chaos erupted among Mumbai local train passengers at Badlapur railway station on Tuesday morning, October 14, as local train services are running more than 30 minutes late. The delay caused overcrowding on Central line platforms and frustration among daily commuters who were late for work.

According to reports, local train services on the Central line were affected due to a technical glitch near Badlapur in the early hours of Tuesday. The disruption on the up line towards Mumbai began around 7 am, delaying several trains heading to Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. Some trains were halted at stations, while others were moving at a slow pace.

The situation worsened during peak hours between 7 am and 9 am, leading to overcrowding at major stations including Badlapur, Kalyan, Dombivli and Thane. Passengers expressed frustration over the frequent delays, saying they face such issues almost daily.

Badlapur Local : बदलापूरमध्ये प्रचंड गोंधळ, सीएसएमटी लोकल तब्बल ४० मिनिटं उशिरा pic.twitter.com/SNv9j1szRC — Namdeo kumbhar (@kumbharnc57) October 14, 2025

Angry commuters gathered outside the station master’s cabin at Badlapur and demanded an explanation from the railway authorities. They also urged officials to allow Mail Express trains to stop at Badlapur and to increase the frequency of local services.

Meanwhile, the railway administration has begun repair work on a war footing to fix the technical fault. Officials said efforts are underway to restore services at the earliest, but delays are expected to continue for a few more hours. The Central Railway has apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.