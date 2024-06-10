Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains on Central Line Running 15 Minutes Late Due to Technical Issue

A technical malfunction at Kopar station led to significant disruptions in local train services on today. The incident occurred between 15:58 and 16:18, causing trains to run 10 to 15 minutes behind their scheduled times. Commuters experienced delays during the busy late afternoon period, resulting in inconvenience and frustration. Railway officials have expressed their sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused to passengers. They emphasized their commitment to ensuring the safety and reliability of train services, stating that such incidents are rare and that preventive measures are continuously being improved. Meanwhile, local train services on the Western Line are running on schedule. Last week, the Central Railway (CR) carried out a 63-hour mega block for work at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane, but commuters continue to face disruptions in the suburban railway network.

Trains on CR were running late by 20-30 minutes on Wednesday due to the new signalling system installed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Commuters were left frustrated following the third straight day of delays. “It has become a routine for us. Not a single day goes by without delays in train services. Even today, my trains were late by 15-20 minutes, which led to crowding,” said Siddesh Desai, who travels from Kalwa to Mulund for work.

Due to a technical issue at KOPAR station between 15:58 to 16:18 local trains are running 10 to 15mins behind scheduled time. the Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) June 10, 2024

According to CR officials, the new signalling system requires glitches to be corrected using computers, which the staff has been doing since its installation. There are over 3,700 cables and wires responsible for setting 278 train routes to and from CSMT that need to be checked for faults. These glitches allegedly impact the functioning of 79 signals and 75 crossover points at CSMT that are vital for smooth operations.